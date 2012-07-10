BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
July 10 Comcast Corp said its NBCUniversal unit agreed to sell its 15.8 percent stake in A&E Television Networks LLC to its partners for $3.02 billion in cash.
A&E, home to channels including the History Channel and Lifetime, is majority owned by Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corp.
Comcast said in May that it would exercise an option to sell "a substantial portion" of its stake to its joint-venture partners. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG