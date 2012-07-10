July 10 Comcast Corp said its NBCUniversal unit agreed to sell its 15.8 percent stake in A&E Television Networks LLC to its partners for $3.02 billion in cash.

A&E, home to channels including the History Channel and Lifetime, is majority owned by Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corp.

Comcast said in May that it would exercise an option to sell "a substantial portion" of its stake to its joint-venture partners. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)