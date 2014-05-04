By Liana B. Baker
| Los Angeles
Los Angeles May 4 Within a year after its $45
billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc closes,
Comcast Corp aims to make its advanced X1 cable service
available in areas such as New York and Los Angeles and other
markets where it will gain a commanding new presence.
"We'll be within the first markets in a year," Neil Smit,
president and chief executive of Comcast's cable unit, told
Reuters.
The new technology would "bring considerably higher Internet
speeds to Time Warner Cable customers" in those cities, Smit
said, and give them access to such X1 services as Internet
applications, viewing recommendations and voice control.
Features offered by the cloud-connected X1 cable box system
could help Comcast pick up subscribers in major cities where
Time Warner Cable's growth has stalled in recent years. Gaining
entry to the New York and Los Angeles markets was part of the
strategic rationale behind Comcast's offer to buy TWC.
In Los Angeles, satellite operators have emerged as big
providers of pay television services, while in New York,
Verizon's video services has taken significant market share.
Time Warner Cable's new advanced cable boxes should be
capable of running Comcast's X1 operating system, Smit said in a
recent interview at a cable industry show in Los Angeles, making
the transition easier.
Comcast is waiting for regulatory approval of the Time
Warner Cable deal. To that end, it announced last week it would
divest 3.9 million subscribers to Charter, a complicated deal
under which Comcast will trade some of its cable systems to
Charter.
The TWC and Charter deals would leave Comcast a strong
presence on both the East and West coasts and Texas.
Smit was unable to say how much the upgrades and rollout
will cost.
He said the timing can still change, depending on the state
of the acquired systems, which Comcast has not been able to
assess in depth.
"Basically you want to enable enough data to pass through
the network to deliver to the needs of the customer whether it's
television channels or broadband," he said.
Time Warner Cable has already been upgrading its
capabilities in several high-priority markets, such as Los
Angeles and New York, which will accelerate the rollout, Smit
said.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Leslie Adler)