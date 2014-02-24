Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing on March 26 to examine how the proposed merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc would affect consumers, the committee's chairman said on Monday.
Although U.S. lawmakers have no formal role in reviewing mergers and acquisitions, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, said in a statement that the deal "touches on important policy questions" about how Americans access pay TV and the Internet.
"It also presents a critical moment to discuss net neutrality principles that have allowed the Internet to remain an open marketplace for ideas," Leahy said.
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.