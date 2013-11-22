Nov 22 COMCAST-TIME WARNER CABLE: * Comcast Corp is a potential bidder for Time Warner Cable Inc

- cnbc * Comcast Corp seeking advice on anti-trust and FCC concerns of Time

Warner Cable Inc - cnbc * Comcast corp and Time Warner Cable Inc not actively

discussing terms- cnbc * Time Warner Cable inc makes clear to Comcast Corp that

Comcast is the preferred buyer - cnbc * Comcast corp shareholders encouraging management to consider Time

Warner Cable Inc purchase - cnbc citing sources