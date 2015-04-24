(Recasts with source, details on Charter contacting banks)
By Liana B. Baker
April 24 Charter Communications Inc
representatives have reached out to Time Warner Cable to
begin discussions on a potential merger, a person familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
Earlier Comcast Corp abandoned a $45 billion offer
for Time Warner Cable after U.S. regulators raised concerns that
the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV
and Internet-based services market.
Charter contacted banks in recent weeks to begin
preparations to arrange financing for the potential deal, even
before Comcast announced it was dropping its bid for Time Warner
Cable, the person added.
Comcast's all-stock bid was worth about $159 per Time Warner
Cable share at the time of the offer last year. At Comcast's
current share price that bid would be about $172 per share.
Time Warner Cable shares were up 4.8 percent at $155.95 in
afternoon trading. Charter shares were down 0.3 percent at
$183.02.
News of the efforts to begin talks was first reported by
Bloomberg on Friday.
Charter declined to comment and Time Warner could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and
Meredith Mazzilli in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Bernard
Orr and Ted Botha)