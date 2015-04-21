WASHINGTON, April 21 Six U.S. senators on
Tuesday asked the Federal Communications Commission and Justice
Department to reject the $45 billion merger of the country's
largest cable providers, Comcast Corp and Time Warner
Cable Inc.
The call came from Democratic Senators Al Franken, Edward
Markey, Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal,
alongside Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, in letters to FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
"Should the transaction survive the FCC's and DOJ's reviews,
we believe that Comcast-TWC's unmatched power in the
telecommunications industry would lead to higher prices, fewer
choices, and poorer quality services for Americans," they wrote.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Alina Selyukh; Editing by
Christian Plumb)