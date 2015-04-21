(Adds Comcast comment, merger details)
WASHINGTON, April 21 Six U.S. senators on
Tuesday asked the Federal Communications Commission and Justice
Department to reject the proposed $45 billion merger of the
country's largest cable providers, Comcast Corp and
Time Warner Cable Inc.
The call came from Democratic Senators Al Franken, Edward
Markey, Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal,
alongside Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, in letters to FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
"Should the transaction survive the FCC's and DOJ's reviews,
we believe that Comcast-TWC's unmatched power in the
telecommunications industry would lead to higher prices, fewer
choices, and poorer quality services for Americans," they wrote
in a rare direct call for a rejection by multiple lawmakers.
The company on Tuesday pushed back against the senators'
concerns. Spokeswoman Sena Fitzmaurice in a statement said the
benefits of the deal were "demonstrated and real," saying they
included faster Internet speeds and better video services for
more consumers and better connectivity for low-income Americans.
"These benefits all come with no reduction in competition
for consumers," Fitzmaurice said, citing the combined company's
expected reach of less than 30 percent of the video market and
about 35 percent of broadband subscribers.
Comcast officials are scheduled to discuss the proposed
merger with the Department of Justice reviewers on Wednesday in
the company's latest meeting with regulators who must approve
the deal.
Bloomberg News reported on Friday that staff attorneys at
the department's antitrust division were nearing a
recommendation to the chief reviewer to block the merger because
of concern about its impact on consumers.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Alina Selyukh; Editing by
Christian Plumb)