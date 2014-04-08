Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 8 Comcast Corp told U.S. regulators on Tuesday that its merger with Time Warner Cable Inc would not take away any TV or broadband choices for consumers.
Comcast's 175-page filing with the Federal Communications Commission formally launches the regulatory review of the proposed $45.2 billion merger between the No. 1 and No. 2 cable operators.
The company said the deal would help it go up against new entrants like Google Inc and Apple Inc in the increasingly competitive video industry.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.