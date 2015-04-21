(Repeats story without changes to text)
By Liana B. Baker
April 21 Hints that U.S. regulators could veto
Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion takeover of Time
Warner Cable Inc have investment bankers worried about
whether they will get paid, with smaller advisory firms
particularly on edge.
Boutique investment banks such as Allen & Company,
Centerview Partners and Paul Taubman's PJT Partners have limited
resources compared to their larger brethren, and they use them
to win mandates on a few big deals. Yet it is megadeals such as
the Comcast-Time Warner Cable buyout, that carry the most
regulatory risk.
"Big banks have many deals going on, and they can afford to
lose one more, even though it is painful. Smaller firms are less
diversified, so for them it's much more painful," said Campbell
Harvey, a professor of international business at Duke
University's Fuqua School of Business.
At least $140 million in investment banking advisory fees
are at risk if the Department of Justice ends up blocking the
deal. Bloomberg News reported on Friday that staff attorneys at
the department's antitrust division were nearing a
recommendation to veto the takeover because of concern about its
impact on consumers.
As much as $170 million in fees on two smaller transactions
tied to the Time Warner buyout involving Comcast rival Charter
Communications Inc may be in peril too, according to
estimates by consulting firm Freeman & Co LLC.
To be sure, bankers often negotiate a provision that allows
them to be paid a fraction of the agreed fee if the deal falls
through. These agreements are not public, but Freeman & Co
estimates they amount to just 10 to 15 percent of the fee with a
consummated transaction.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, former top Morgan Stanley
banker Taubman and Barclays, which jointly advised
Comcast, would split an estimated $51 million to $68 million in
advisory fees if the proposed takeover goes through, according
to Freeman.
Financial advisers to Time Warner Cable - Morgan Stanley
, Allen & Company, Citigroup Inc and Centerview
Partners - are set to share $57 million to $75 million in fees,
the estimates show.
Taubman finished 2014 ranked 23rd in the worldwide mergers &
acquisitions league tables based on four deals, according to
Thomson Reuters data. However, without Comcast, his ranking
would fall out of the top 100. Centerview, which worked on 45
announced deals and was ranked 12th last year, would fall to
15th without the cable deal.
CHAIN REACTION
If the Comcast-Time Warner Cable takeover were to be
scuttled, Charter and Comcast's three-part transaction that
swaps subscribers, divests some Time Warner Cable subscribers to
Charter and creates a spinoff company called GreatLand
Communications, would also be scrapped. That deal would generate
up to $87 million for the advisers, according to Freeman.
Charter's $10.4 billion acquisition of closely held cable
provider Bright House Networks, which Freeman said could
generate up to $83 million in banker fees, can also be called
off if Comcast-Time Warner Cable is not approved. Time Warner
Cable has a right of first offer on Bright House, and could
exercise it if Comcast walked away, analysts said.
Liontree and Goldman Sachs, Charter's advisers on the Time
Warner Cable asset swap and the Bright House acquisition, would
see a short-term loss in fees if Comcast's takeover of Time
Warner Cable fell apart. In the long run, though, they could
come out on top.
Charter has been vocal about its plans to go after Time
Warner Cable should it become available again - a deal that
could raise fewer antitrust red flags because it would involve
less market concentration than the Comcast takeover. Charter
could then use the same set of advisers.
Backing the right horse can be a difficult calculation.
Barclays had originally been working for Charter on the
financing side when it was first planning to buy Time Warner
Cable, but then switched sides to work with Comcast last year,
sources familiar with the matter said at the time.
