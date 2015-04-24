By Malathi Nayak and Jennifer Saba
| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 Even as their merger falls
apart, Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
are both likely to emerge relatively unscathed, with acquisition
target Time Warner Cable in particular facing a variety of
options.
Comcast's decision not to pursue the $45 billion purchase of
TWC, confirmed by a source on Thursday, undoes a complicated,
multi-party deal and leaves TWC ready to choose whether to
acquire, be acquired or try to go it alone.
Comcast's domestic business remains strong, and it does not
have to pay a breakup fee if it formally decides to pull the
plug. But it may look abroad, since many analysts consider
opposition by regulators this week as a sign Comcast should not
try for more big deals in the United States.
Analysts say both companies have improved operations while
the deal was being reviewed over the last 14 months.
"The next step for Time Warner Cable is waiting," said Laura
Martin, an analyst with Needham & Co.
The wait is clearly for Charter Communications, which is
controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp.
Charter bid $37.3 billion or about $132.50 per share for TWC
last year before being beaten by Comcast.
Malone, an expert deal maker known as the "cable cowboy,"
was asked during a Liberty Media investor day in November
whether he would pursue TWC if Comcast fell through. "Hell yes,"
he replied.
One issue: Martin expects Charter would offer less for TWC
this time - around $130 per share - because it would have no
competition. But TWC could choose other options.
"We could see (Time Warner Cable) doing a significant
(stock)repurchase near term, or negotiating with Charter or
Charter could come in with a hostile bid," Mike McCormack, an
analyst at Jefferies & Co, said. "If they do a friendly deal,
that would be preferable."
'ROLL UP' STRATEGIES
Charter is also part of the complicated Comcast deal that
has fallen apart, which would have had it acquire control of
subscribers divested by the merged company and to buy Bright
House Networks for $10.4 billion.
Time Warner Cable has the right of first refusal in the
event of a Bright House sale, however, and it could see such a
deal as a way to avoid being bought by Charter.
"We could see Time Warner Cable bid for Bright House before
Charter comes in (to buy it)," Spencer Kurn, an analyst at New
Street Research, said. But he expects the three to come together
in one form or another, and that they would not face the
regulatory scrutiny of Comcast-TWC. They have fewer subscribers
and there is no content ownership, he said.
"The real question now is if Time Warner Cable has any more
appetite to be acquired now," said Craig Moffett, analyst with
MoffettNathanson.
To increase in size, both Charter and Time Warner Cable also
could pursue "roll up" strategies to buy smaller, privately held
companies such as Cox Communications, Mediacom or Suddenlink.
"My guess is Time Warner simply becomes an industry
consolidator moving forward," said Rich Greenfield, analyst at
BTIG.
While Comcast appears to be the loser if its Time Warner
Cable bid falls apart, analysts and industry sources say with
its balance sheet and willingness to do deals, it can set its
sights on international companies such as Liberty Global
, Europe's largest cable operator.
"Any type of additional of acquisitions in the U.S. will be
very heavily scrutinized," New Street's Kurn said.
"The market is thinking Liberty Global and in terms of M&A,
they could swap some certain markets out but we think the
government will be very critical of them expanding any bigger
than they are today."
(Additional reporting by Liana Baker in New York, editing by
Peter Henderson and Cynthia Osterman)