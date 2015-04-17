(Adds comment from source on discussions, letter from coalition
group, byline)
By Jennifer Saba and Malathi Nayak
April 17 Staff attorneys at the Justice
Department's antitrust division are nearing a recommendation to
block the proposed $45 billion merger of Comcast Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
A spokesman for Time Warner Cable questioned the report,
saying the company had been working productively with both the
Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.
"We've had no indication from the DoJ that this is true,"
the spokesman said.
Bloomberg said that Justice Department attorneys
investigating the deal are citing concerns for consumers as they
lean against it. Their review could be handed in as soon as next
week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1CUPx9V)
The final decision would be made by senior officials.
Time Warner Cable shares closed down 5.4 percent at $149.61
on the New York Stock Exchange while Comcast shares ended down
2.1 percent at $58.42 on Nasdaq.
A source close to Comcast said that discussions with the
DOJ had been positive and that the Federal Communications
Commission was still gathering material from companies, making
it early for any discussion of conditions for a deal.
The FCC, which as well as the Justice Department is
reviewing the deal, earlier this month paused the informal
countdown toward its decision as it awaited a court ruling
related to how it should handle disclosures of some documents.
The FCC pause would push the conclusion of the regulatory
review to the middle of the year, a Comcast executive said in a
March blog post.
"There is no basis for a lawsuit to block the transaction,"
a Comcast spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on Friday,
adding that expected benefits to both consumers and businesses
from the deal "...have been essentially unchallenged in the
record - and all can be achieved without any reduction of
competition."
The deal has faced severe scrutiny from several media
companies and executives since its initial announcement over a
year ago.
On Friday, a coalition of companies, associations and public
interest groups sent a letter to FCC Chair Tom Wheeler opposing
the merger.
"The combined company would, among other things: control
over half of the high-speed residential broadband connections in
the United States; dominate pay-TV across the nation; combine
even stronger distribution muscle with NBC-Universal's
"must-have" video programming; and control critical advertising
and set-topbox inputs," the letter stated.
"... the Commission should reject this merger because it
would result in too much power in the hands of one company."
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Jennifer Saba; Writing by
Bernard Orr; Editing by Leslie Adler)