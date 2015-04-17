BRIEF-Maxlinear- Exar must pay Maxlinear termination fee of $24.8 mln
* Maxlinear- Exar must pay maxlinear termination fee of $24.8 million & reimburse maxlinear’s expenses up to $3 million upon termination of merger agreement
April 17 Staff attorneys at the Justice Department's antitrust division are nearing a recommendation to block the proposed $45 billion merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Attorneys investigating the deal are leaning against it, citing concerns for consumers. A review could come as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1CUPx9V)
Time Warner and Comcast did not immediately respond to request for comments.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Maxlinear inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP eps and free cash flow