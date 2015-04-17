BRIEF-Maxlinear- Exar must pay Maxlinear termination fee of $24.8 mln
* Maxlinear- Exar must pay maxlinear termination fee of $24.8 million & reimburse maxlinear’s expenses up to $3 million upon termination of merger agreement
* Maxlinear inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP eps and free cash flow