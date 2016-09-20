Sept 20 Cable company Comcast Corp
said it would launch a wireless service in the United States in
mid-2017, ending speculation over its entry into the fiercely
competitive market.
The No.1 U.S. cable company has been evaluating the
plausibility of launching wireless plans for about a year.
The service plans to use the company's 15 million WiFi
hotspots and leased spectrum from Verizon, Comcast Chief
Executive Brian Roberts said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia
investor conference on Tuesday.
The company struck a deal with Verizon Communications Inc
in 2011 to resell the wireless provider's cellular
service in exchange for airwaves.
Comcast, which is also the No. 1 U.S. high-speed Internet
provider, has been investing to improve its service and grow its
customer base.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)