By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, July 28 FleetCor Technologies Inc
and buyout firms including Carlyle Group LP and
Silver Lake Partners LP are vying to acquire payments processing
company Comdata Inc for more than $3 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Discussions about a potential sale come after Comdata, owned
by Thomas H. Lee Partners LP and Fidelity National Financial Inc
, said in April it had confidentially filed for an
initial public offering.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions are private.
Thomas H. Lee, FleetCor, Silver Lake and Carlyle declined to
comment, while Fidelity National Financial and Comdata did not
respond to requests for comment.
FleetCor, which has a market capitalization of $11 billion,
has grown rapidly through acquisitions since its founding in
2000. It provides fuel cards and workforce payment products and
services for businesses, oil companies and governments.
A potential takeover of Comdata would mark one of FleetCor's
largest deals and expand its capabilities in electronic payment
processing.
Brentwood, Tennessee-based Comdata is a business-to-business
provider of electronic payment solutions for industries
including vehicle fleets, healthcare and retail. It processes
more than 1 billion transactions from over 45 countries and in
26 currencies, according to its website.
Thomas H. Lee and Fidelity National took over Comdata in
2007 as part of their $5.3 billion acquisition of payroll and
employee benefits processing company Ceridian Inc. Ceridian was
separated from Comdata last year.
A deal for Comdata would follow several transactions
involving payment processing companies in the past year,
including a $3.5 billion private placement last month at KKR &
Co LP's First Data Corp.
Silver Lake, one of the suitors for Comdata, is a seasoned
investor in the payment processing space and sold Mercury
Payment Systems LLC to Vantiv Inc for $1.65 billion in
May.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)