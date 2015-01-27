Jan 27 Comdirect Bank AG :

* Proposed dividend for FY is 0.40 euro per share

* Says to have finished financial year 2014 with pre-tax profit of 82.6 million euros ($93 million) (previous year: 80.0 millionn euros)

* FY total income amounts to 353.5 million euros, which is 13.6 million euros more than previous year's income level of 339.9 million euros

* Reports for FY 2014 a 4.9 million euros increase in net commission income to 193.2 million euros (previous year: 188.3 million euros)