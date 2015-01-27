BRIEF-MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 mln vs $6.4 mln in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Comdirect Bank AG :
* Proposed dividend for FY is 0.40 euro per share
* Says to have finished financial year 2014 with pre-tax profit of 82.6 million euros ($93 million) (previous year: 80.0 millionn euros)
* FY total income amounts to 353.5 million euros, which is 13.6 million euros more than previous year's income level of 339.9 million euros
* Reports for FY 2014 a 4.9 million euros increase in net commission income to 193.2 million euros (previous year: 188.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties