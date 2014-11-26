BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Nov 26 Comendo A/S :
* Sells all operational activities to j2 Global Ireland Limited
* Total purchase price is 85 million Danish crowns
* Sells 100 pct-owned subsidiaries Comendo Shared Services A/S, Comendo Security A/S, Comendo Hosting ApS, Comendo Remote Backup A/S, Comendo Security Systems A/S and Comendo Norge AS
* Sale is expected in the second half of December 2014 when all conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.