Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Removes redundant word from the first bullet. Inserts the word 'name' in the first bullet.)
Nov 26 Comendo A/S
* Board proposes to change company name from Comendo A/S to Copenhagen Network A/S and to delete company's secondary names
* In case it won't change its name, Comendo will be obliged to pay 100,000 Danish crowns fine per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)