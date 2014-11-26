(Removes redundant word from the first bullet. Inserts the word 'name' in the first bullet.)

Nov 26 Comendo A/S

* Board proposes to change company name from Comendo A/S to Copenhagen Network A/S and to delete company's secondary names

* In case it won't change its name, Comendo will be obliged to pay 100,000 Danish crowns fine per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)