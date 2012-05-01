* Q1 profit 475 mln pesos vs 262 mln pesos yr ago
* Q1 revenue up 4 pct vs yr ago to 10.38 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican retailer Comercial
Mexicana said on Monday its first-quarter profit
rose 81 percent from the year-earlier quarter on lower debt
payments and favorable exchange rates.
The company, known locally as Comerci, said profit climbed
to 475 million pesos ($37 million) in the January-March period,
from 262 million pesos a year earlier.
Comerci, which runs the upscale City Market stores and also
owns a 50 percent share in warehouse chain Costco in
Mexico, said revenue rose nearly 4 percent to 10.38 billion
pesos.
"Financing costs in the quarter resulted in a cost of 98
million (pesos), significantly less than the 338 million in
2011," Comerci said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
Shares in the company were up 2.07 percent at 27.65 pesos in
local market trading.
($1 = 12.8035 pesos at end March)
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)