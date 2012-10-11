MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Shares of Mexican retailer Comerci jumped nearly 4 percent Thursday morning on a media report that rival Chedraui may buy it out, traders said.

"Several sources agreed that there are talks between Comercial Mexicana (Comerci) and Grupo Chedraui," Excelsior daily columnist Dario Celis said without elaborating.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.