MEXICO CITY Dec 18 The spinoff of Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana, named La Comer, will begin trading on the Mexican stock exchange on Jan. 4, the company said in a statement.

Supermarket chain Soriana agreed in January to buy around 160 stores of rival Comercial Mexicana. But under objections from regulators, 14 stores were taken out of the deal.

La Comer will run the 14 stores, the statement said, along with 40 other stores that were not part of the original deal. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)