Oct 19 U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc posted higher third-quarter profit, helped by lower credit costs and the acquisition of smaller Texas peer Sterling Bancshares, but forecast its net interest margin could dip this quarter.

Lenders across the United States from giants Bank Of America and Wells Fargo to tiny community banks have been struggling as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates low to stimulate a weak economy.

Comerica's net interest margin rose 4 basis points to 3.18 percent from the previous quarter, but it expects to see a drop of 3 basis points in the current fourth quarter.

July-September earnings for common shareholders rose to $97 million, or 51 cents per share, from $59 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago. Analysts had on average expected earnings of 53 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for loan losses fell 69 percent to $38 million.

"The Sterling acquisition primarily drove our $2 billion increase in period-end loans in the third quarter," Chief Executive Ralph Babb said in a statement.

Comerica bought Sterling Bancshares Inc for $803 million in January, according to its latest SEC filing. The stock-based deal was worth more than $1 billion when it was first announced.

The bank, founded in Detroit in 1849, has been trying to offset margin pressure by growing its wealth management and small business segments. It has waived fees on some business accounts to attract new clients.

Net income from the business bank segment rose nearly 35 percent to $179 million, while wealth management also turned profitable during the quarter.

Net interest income grew by almost 5 percent to $423 million from the previous year.

Shares of the Dallas-based bank have fallen nearly 40 percent so far this year, underperforming the S&P Commercial Banks sub-index <.GSPBKS), which is down around 17 percent.

The shares closed at $25.85 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Ian Geoghegan)