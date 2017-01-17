Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.

The Dallas-based bank said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $163 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $115 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 92 cents from 64 cents.

Provisions for bad loans fell 41.7 percent to $35 million, while net interest income rose 5.1 percent to $455 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)