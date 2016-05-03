May 3 Regional bank operator Comerica Inc said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill had resigned and would be replaced by General Auditor David Duprey, effective immediately.

The news comes two weeks after the Dallas-based lender reported a 55 percent fall in quarterly net profit as its loan loss provisions increased by more than 10 times to $148 million.

Comerica, like other Texas-based lenders, has ramped up reserves to cover bad loans as an increasing number of energy companies struggle to repay loans or go bankrupt.

Bloomberg reported last month that Chief Executive Ralph Babb was willing to sell the company. (bloom.bg/1T2q0Tu) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)