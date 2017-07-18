FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comerica 2nd-qtr profit nearly doubles
#Banking and Financial News
July 18, 2017 / 10:50 AM / a day ago

Comerica 2nd-qtr profit nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc's quarterly profit nearly doubled, helped by higher net interest income and lower expenses.

The Dallas-based bank said on Tuesday net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $202 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $103 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $1.13 from 58 cents. (bit.ly/2tBhIwJ)

Provisions for credit losses fell 65.3 percent to $17 million, while net interest income rose 12.4 percent to $500 million.

Noninterest expenses fell 11.8 percent to $457 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

