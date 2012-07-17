BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
July 17 U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by increase in commercial loans.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $142 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $95 million, or 53 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected Comerica to earn 62 cents per share on revenue of $638.45 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: