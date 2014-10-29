Oct 29 Comet Holding AG :

* Says growth strategy on track, forecasts for 2014 and 2015 stand

* Says for full fiscal year 2014 reiterates its forecast of sales of 275-295 million Swiss francs and an EBITDA margin of 13-14 pct

* Says forecaset for 2015 - sales of 300 million Swiss francs and an EBITDA margin of 15 pct - also remains unchanged