LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - * Deloitte, the administrator of UK retailer Comet says has made 330 redundancies in head office, support functions * Has not made redundancies at Comet stores, distribution centres, as all 236 stores continue to trade as normal * In discussions with a number of parties who have expressed interest in parts of the business * An in-store sale across all stores commenced yesterday, and will continue through the coming weeks