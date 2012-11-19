UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - * Deloitte, the administrator of UK retailer Comet says makes further 735 redundancies in home delivery network, head office and support functions * Administrators continue to search for a buyer for all or parts of the business * There have been no redundancies to date at Comet stores, though up to 41 may have to close by the end of November. * More generous discounts will be applied to products across all Comet stores from tomorrow
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources