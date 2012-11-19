LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - * Deloitte, the administrator of UK retailer Comet says makes further 735 redundancies in home delivery network, head office and support functions * Administrators continue to search for a buyer for all or parts of the business * There have been no redundancies to date at Comet stores, though up to 41 may have to close by the end of November. * More generous discounts will be applied to products across all Comet stores from tomorrow