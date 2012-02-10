LONDON Feb 10 Britain's No. 2 electricals retailer Comet said about 450 jobs will be axed as part of a plan to reduce its repairs service unveiled just a week after Kesa Electricals completed the sale of the business to private investment firm OpCapita.

"The proposal to reduce our staff numbers has been a very tough decision to make but significant savings are required to secure the long-term viability of our business," said Comet Chief Executive Bob Darke.

Comet plans to reduce investment in repair services to focus on store operations.

It currently provides an in-house, UK-wide repair service on behalf of a range of manufacturers.

It said a departure from this strategy would result in job losses for engineers across the UK as well as support roles at its Clevedon site near Bristol.

In November Kesa agreed to pay OpCapita a 50 million pounds ($79.21 million) dowry to take the loss-making Comet off its hands. ($1 = 0.6312 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)