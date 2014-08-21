Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
Aug 21 Comet Holding AG : * Says sales and earnings rise substantially in first half of the year * Says H1 sales growth of 25.0% from year-earlier period to CHF 132.6 million * Says H1 net income up 64.9% to CHF 4.4 million * Says H1 EBITDA operating earnings up 9.6% to CHF 10.7 million * Says outlook for 2014: expecting sales of CHF 275 - 295 million and EBITDA
margin of 13 - 14% * Source text - bit.ly/1pRqfGh * Further company coverage
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process