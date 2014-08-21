Aug 21 Comet Holding AG : * Says sales and earnings rise substantially in first half of the year * Says H1 sales growth of 25.0% from year-earlier period to CHF 132.6 million * Says H1 net income up 64.9% to CHF 4.4 million * Says H1 EBITDA operating earnings up 9.6% to CHF 10.7 million * Says outlook for 2014: expecting sales of CHF 275 - 295 million and EBITDA