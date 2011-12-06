SINGAPORE Dec 6 Singapore transport operator ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it has no current plans to increase the rent it charges taxi drivers, following its decision to hike fares.

"There are currently no plans to increase taxi rental," a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

ComfortDelGro, the dominant player in an industry which also has around half-a-dozen other competitors, including SMRT Corp , said the move was part of an overall fare structure revision and cited increasing demand for transport services in the city-state.

Its share rose earlier on Tuesday, bucking the fall in the broader market, on news of the impending fare hikes. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)