* Part of subordinated bond to be switched into payment-in-kind note

* Move will reduce debt multiple to ease bond sale

* Loan targeted for syndication next week

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Sept 13 Banks arranging debt for the buyout of Swedish telecoms company Com Hem by BC Partners plan to cut the subordinated bridge loan to bond by 865 million Swedish crowns ($130 million), banking sources said on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs, Nordea, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are cutting the loan to 3.185 billion crowns and converting the reduction into a payment-in-kind note, to ease pressure to sell the bonds in tough markets.

The move is the latest in a series of leveraged buyout debt being reshuffled after economic conditions have made it difficult to sell highly leveraged debt.

The reduction cuts the total debt to EBITDA multiple on the deal to 5.9 times from 6.2 times, the sources said.

The 7.1 billion crown senior loan facilities were expected to be launched into general syndication next week, the sources said. The tranches on the loans were unchanged, but pricing on the term loan B was increased to 500 basis points (bps) over LIBOR from 475 bps.

Following the flex, the tranches run as follows:

* 1.6 billion crowns 6-year term loan A, paying 425 bps over LIBOR

* 4.25 billion crowns 6.5-year term loan B, paying 500 bps over LIBOR

* 500 million crowns 6-year revolving credit facility, paying 425 bps over LIBOR

* 750 million crowns, 6-year capital expenditure facility, paying 425 over LIBOR

The bridge-to-bond tranches comprise:

* 3.51 billion crowns senior secured bridge to bond

* 3.185 billion crowns unsecured bridge to bond

In addition there is an 865 million crown PIK facility after the reduction of the subordinated bridge.

BC Partners said on July 22 it will buy Com Hem from Carlyle Group and Providence Equity Partners. The firm paid about 17 billion crowns ($2.6 billion) for Com Hem. ($1 = 6.654 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Dan Lalor)