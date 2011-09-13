* Part of subordinated bond to be switched into
payment-in-kind note
* Move will reduce debt multiple to ease bond sale
* Loan targeted for syndication next week
By Isabell Witt
LONDON, Sept 13 Banks arranging debt for the
buyout of Swedish telecoms company Com Hem by BC Partners
plan to cut the subordinated bridge loan to bond by
865 million Swedish crowns ($130 million), banking sources said
on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs, Nordea, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are cutting the loan to 3.185
billion crowns and converting the reduction into a
payment-in-kind note, to ease pressure to sell the bonds in
tough markets.
The move is the latest in a series of leveraged buyout debt
being reshuffled after economic conditions have made it
difficult to sell highly leveraged debt.
The reduction cuts the total debt to EBITDA multiple on the
deal to 5.9 times from 6.2 times, the sources said.
The 7.1 billion crown senior loan facilities were expected
to be launched into general syndication next week, the sources
said. The tranches on the loans were unchanged, but pricing on
the term loan B was increased to 500 basis points (bps) over
LIBOR from 475 bps.
Following the flex, the tranches run as follows:
* 1.6 billion crowns 6-year term loan A, paying 425 bps over
LIBOR
* 4.25 billion crowns 6.5-year term loan B, paying 500 bps
over LIBOR
* 500 million crowns 6-year revolving credit facility,
paying 425 bps over LIBOR
* 750 million crowns, 6-year capital expenditure facility,
paying 425 over LIBOR
The bridge-to-bond tranches comprise:
* 3.51 billion crowns senior secured bridge to bond
* 3.185 billion crowns unsecured bridge to bond
In addition there is an 865 million crown PIK facility after
the reduction of the subordinated bridge.
BC Partners said on July 22 it will buy Com Hem from
Carlyle Group and Providence Equity Partners. The firm paid
about 17 billion crowns ($2.6 billion) for Com
Hem.
($1 = 6.654 Swedish crowns)
