STOCKHOLM May 23 Swedish cable operator Com Hem, owned by private equity firm BC Partners, said on Friday it would launch an initial public offering to list its shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, adding to a string of Nordic IPOs this year.

Com Hem said the IPO would mainly consist of new shares issued by the company. Com Hem said in a statement it expected to raise about 5.5 billion Swedish crowns ($835 million) that would be used to reduce debt.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nordea are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the IPO ($1 = 6.5900 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)