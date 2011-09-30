* Adds 200 mln Swedish crowns ($30 mln) in cash
* Reduces junior bridge to high yield bond
* Upsizes Payment-in-Kind note
By Isabell Witt
LONDON, Sept 30 Banks arranging the 13.2 billion
Swedish crown ($1.95 billion) financing for the buyout of
Swedish cable company Com Hem by BC Partners have
changed the debt structure for the second time to help sell the
loans in a difficult market, banking sources said on Friday.
Goldman Sachs, Nordea, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, which underwrote the debt,
agreed to add 200 million Swedish crowns of cash to offset the
senior loan portion to reduce the ratio to Com Hem's EBITDA to
4.3 from 4.4 times previously, the sources said.
The loan, which totals 7.1 billion crowns, has now launched
for wider syndication to investors and a bank meeting has been
scheduled for Tuesday October 4, the sources added.
The arrangers are guiding for a discount of between 5 and 6
percent to face value on the 4.2 billion crown term loan B,
which includes a 280 million euro ($382 million) tranche, as
investors are asking for higher discounts, the sources said.
Loans trading in the secondary market have dropped to 90
percent of value, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The interest on the term loan B was earlier in the month
increased to 500 basis points (bps) and remains unchanged.
BRIDGE CUT
In addition, arrangers have cut the subordinated bridge to
high yield bond for the second time, bringing the tranche down
to 2.65 billion crowns from 3.185 billion crowns.
Simultaneously, the banks have agreed to increase the
Payment-in-Kind (PIK) tranche to 1.37 billion crowns.
PIK notes don't pay interest until the end of their maturity
and as a result Com Hem's total cash-paying interest has been
reduced to 5.6 times EBITDA from 5.9 times previously.
Total debt to EBITDA including the PIK is 6.2 times.
There is also a 3.5 billion-crown senior secured bridge to
high yield bond, which is unchanged.
High yield bond markets in Europe have remained virtually
shut for debut issuers for two months due to the volatility
following Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
In addition to the term loan B, the total 7.1 billion crown
loan facility also comprises a 1.6 billion six-year crown term
loan A, a 500 million crown revolving credit facility and a 750
million crown capital expenditure facility, all paying 425 bps
over Libor.
BC Partners said on July 22 that it will buy Com Hem from
Carlyle Group and Providence Equity Partners. The firm paid
about 17.5 billion crowns ($2.6 billion), banking sources said.
($1=6.759 Swedish crowns)
($1=0.733 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)