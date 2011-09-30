* Adds 200 mln Swedish crowns ($30 mln) in cash

* Reduces junior bridge to high yield bond

* Upsizes Payment-in-Kind note

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Sept 30 Banks arranging the 13.2 billion Swedish crown ($1.95 billion) financing for the buyout of Swedish cable company Com Hem by BC Partners have changed the debt structure for the second time to help sell the loans in a difficult market, banking sources said on Friday.

Goldman Sachs, Nordea, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, which underwrote the debt, agreed to add 200 million Swedish crowns of cash to offset the senior loan portion to reduce the ratio to Com Hem's EBITDA to 4.3 from 4.4 times previously, the sources said.

The loan, which totals 7.1 billion crowns, has now launched for wider syndication to investors and a bank meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday October 4, the sources added.

The arrangers are guiding for a discount of between 5 and 6 percent to face value on the 4.2 billion crown term loan B, which includes a 280 million euro ($382 million) tranche, as investors are asking for higher discounts, the sources said.

Loans trading in the secondary market have dropped to 90 percent of value, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The interest on the term loan B was earlier in the month increased to 500 basis points (bps) and remains unchanged.

BRIDGE CUT

In addition, arrangers have cut the subordinated bridge to high yield bond for the second time, bringing the tranche down to 2.65 billion crowns from 3.185 billion crowns.

Simultaneously, the banks have agreed to increase the Payment-in-Kind (PIK) tranche to 1.37 billion crowns.

PIK notes don't pay interest until the end of their maturity and as a result Com Hem's total cash-paying interest has been reduced to 5.6 times EBITDA from 5.9 times previously.

Total debt to EBITDA including the PIK is 6.2 times.

There is also a 3.5 billion-crown senior secured bridge to high yield bond, which is unchanged.

High yield bond markets in Europe have remained virtually shut for debut issuers for two months due to the volatility following Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

In addition to the term loan B, the total 7.1 billion crown loan facility also comprises a 1.6 billion six-year crown term loan A, a 500 million crown revolving credit facility and a 750 million crown capital expenditure facility, all paying 425 bps over Libor.

BC Partners said on July 22 that it will buy Com Hem from Carlyle Group and Providence Equity Partners. The firm paid about 17.5 billion crowns ($2.6 billion), banking sources said. ($1=6.759 Swedish crowns) ($1=0.733 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)