* Half of $401 mln unsecured bridge to bond due to be sold

* Handful of subordinated funds as potential buyers

* Mezz investors ramp up presence in Europe

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Oct 17 Banks arranging the 13.2 billion Swedish crown ($2.0 billion)financing backing BC Partners' buyout of Swedish cable company Com Hem are in talks to sell around $200 million of a bridge loan to an unsecured high-yield bond to investors, bankers close to the deal said on Monday.

Arranging banks Goldman Sachs, Nordea, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley underwrote the financing in July but have been unable to issue the bond after August's market disruption.

The banks are close to selling just under half of the 2.65 billion crown bridge loan to a planned eight-year unsecured bond, the bankers said.

The overall deal financing package also includes a 3.5 billion crown senior secured bridge to high yield bond, which has not been changed, along with a 7.1 billion leveraged loan in general syndication.

Potential buyers of the unsecured high-yield bridge loan are subordinated funds which specialize in junior debt, including mezzanine loans and high-yield bonds, bankers said.

The sale will ease pressure on the arranging banks' balance sheets. The banks have been finding it difficult to keep bridge loan risk on their books in volatile markets, which makes it more challenging and expensive to issue high-yield bonds.

The news will be welcomed by subordinated lenders which have been raising funds to invest in non-standard loans which offer good yield and also the potential to convert into other types of debt including mezzanine loans if the high-yield bond refinancing route remains shut, as seen in the case of Swedish alarm maker Securitas Direct.

The bridge loan selldown follows several other changes made by arranging banks to boost sales. Arrangers cut the size of the subordinated bridge loan in September to 2.65 billion crowns from 3.185 billion and agreed to increase the payment-in-kind tranche to 1.37 billion.

The inclusion of a PIK note reduced Com Hem's total cash-paying interest to 5.6 times EBITDA from 5.9 times, as the notes only pay interest at maturity. Total leverage on the deal is 6.2 times debt to EBITDA including the PIK note.

BC Partners said on July 22 it will buy Com Hem from Carlyle Group and Providence Equity Partners. The firm paid about 17.5 billion crowns ($2.6 billion) for Com Hem, banking sources said. ($1 = 6.639 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Tessa Walsh and Dan Lalor)