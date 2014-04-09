NEW YORK, April 9 Archie Andrews, the fictional
red-headed, American teenager in the popular "Archie" comics,
will die in the conclusion of a flash-forward series this
summer, according to its publisher.
In the series of his adventures after high school and
college, the iconic comic character will die while saving the
life of a friend in "Life With Archie #36" in July.
"We've been building up to this moment since we launched
"Life with Archie" five years ago, and knew that any book that
was telling the story of Archie's life as an adult had to also
show his final moment," Archie Comics Publisher and co-Chief
Executive Officer Jon Goldwater said on the website
www.archiecomics.com.
He added that the story will be available in multiple
formats, including magazine size, two comic-size issues #36 and
#37, and a paperback of the entire story.
"Life with Archie #36" will detail his final moments, while
"Life with Archie #37" will show how his friends are coping
without him a year after his death.
A spokesman for the comics said the events in the
flash-forward series will not affect Archie in the present-day
series. His adventures and stories as a teenager will continue.
The Archie series, with characters such as Jughead, Betty
and Veronica, have been running for decades. Archie Comics have
sold 2 billion comics worldwide and are published around the
globe.
