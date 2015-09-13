UPDATE 4-Eurogroup chairman Dijsselbloem refuses to quit over "xenophobic" remarks
* Dijsselbloem suggested southern European countries wasted aid
DUBAI, Sept 13 Shareholders of Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) have rejected a proposal to issue $750 million in capital-boosting perpetual bonds, the bank said on Sunday.
The proposal was rejected by 39.24 percent of shareholders present at the meeting, the statement said, without detailing the level of approval that would have been required to approve the plan.
Last month, the bank said that its board had proposed the Basel III compliant bond, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
CBD's tier 1 ratio, an indicator of a bank's health, stood at 16.67 percent at the end of first half 2015.
LONDON, March 22 Several European banks are being closely monitored by the agency responsible for closing lenders which go bust in the euro zone, but none are failing or about to fail, the head of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 22 A Massachusetts man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to helping to run what prosecutors called a global pyramid scheme that bilked its victims out of more than $3 billion.