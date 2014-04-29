BRIEF-Shenzhen exchange reprimands China Calxon's shareholder on share sale
* Says it reprimands China Calxon Group's shareholder for violating regulations when it unloaded company shares in 2016
DUBAI, April 29 Commercial Bank of Qatar , the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets, posted an 8 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating estimates.
The bank earned a net profit of 548 million riyals ($150.5 million) for the opening three months of 2014, compared with 506 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a statement.
Analysts had forecast an average quarterly profit of 468.5 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says it reprimands China Calxon Group's shareholder for violating regulations when it unloaded company shares in 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.92 for every one share
SINGAPORE, March 21 Shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong are among the top performers in the world so far this year, easily returning more than the S&P, as Chinese investors pile into a market that was once the near-exclusive playground of foreign fund managers.