DOHA, Jan 25 Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ), the Gulf state's third-largest lender by market
value, reported a 22 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit on
Wednesday on increased lending and deposits.
CBQ made a net profit of 376 million riyals ($103.3
million), up from 309 million riyals in the same period last
year but trailed analysts' average forecasts of 444.1 million
riyals. [ID: nLDE80503R]
The bank made a full-year net profit of 1.9 billion riyals,
it said in a statement.
The bank has proposed a dividend of 6 riyals per share, the
statement added.
Loans and advances grew 24 percent to 41.6 billion riyals,
compared to 33.6 billion riyals at the end of 2010. Customers'
deposits increased by 4.7 billion riyals to 38 billion riyals,
the statement said.
Net provisions for loans and advances increased to 239
million riyals for the year, compared with 167 million riyals in
2010, with net provisions in the fourth quarter in line with
those of the same period in 2010.
The bank's non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.2 percent at
the end of 2011 compared with 3.16 percent in the year-earlier
period, the statement said.
Impairments on the bank's investment portfolio stood at 68
million riyals in 2011 versus 128 million riyals in 2010.
"In Qatar we have identified and pursued opportunities to
deepen our presence in our domestic market through the leverage
of existing relationships and development of new ones, to grow
and diversify our loan book and to capitalise on the increase in
public and private sector credit demand," the bank's Group Chief
Executive Officer Andrew Stevens said in the statement.
In August, the lender appointed banks to arrange a $5
billion bond programme, but there has been no
further progress on a debt sale so far. The euro medium term
notes programme was approved by shareholders in February 2010.
The bank repaid $500 million of floating rate notes issued
under its inaugural EMTN programme in October, the statement
said.
Banks in Qatar are expected to benefit as the country is one
of the world's fastest growing economies, set to spend heavily
on infrastructure as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.
Earlier this month, Qatar National Bank (QNB), the
first major regional lender to report earnings and considered a
bellwether for the sector's performance, posted a 40 percent
jump in fourth-quarter profit.
CBQ shares closed up 3.3 percent at 81.60 riyals before the
results were announced.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
