Dec 6 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn went hostile with his bid to buy Commercial Metals, a day after the metals recycler rejected his $1.73 billion offer.

Carl Icahn said on Tuesday that he intends to initiate a tender offer for all outstanding common shares of Commercial Metals at $15 apiece.

Icahn has a stake of about 10 percent in the company. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)