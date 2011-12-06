Dec 6 Corporate raider-turned-activist
investor Carl Icahn is locked in a battle with Commercial Metals
Co after offering to buy out the metals recycler, his
latest in a year that has seen him bow out of several proxy
battles and takeover attempts.
Icahn plans to merge Commercial Metals with PSC Metals,
which he acquired from Philip Services Corp for $335 million in
2007.
Following are the milestones in this battle:
July 28 - Icahn reports a 10 percent stake in Commercial
Metals.
July 31 - Commercial Metals adopts a stockholder rights
plan, making it harder for Icahn to take a bigger stake in the
company.
Oct 19 - Icahn nominates three directors to the board of
Commercial Metals. Also, puts forward three proposals to be
voted on at the company's annual meeting.
Oct 20 - Commercial Metals says prepared to consider any
recommendation by Icahn.
Nov 28 - Icahn offers to buy out Commercial Metals in a deal
that values the metals recycler at $1.73 billion.
Dec 2 - Icahn sets a deadline for Commercial Metals to
respond to his buyout offer.
Dec 5 - Commercial Metals rejects Icahn's buyout bid, says
the offer substantially undervalues the company and is
"opportunistic". Asks stockholders not take any action on
Icahn's proposal.
Dec 6 - Icahn goes hostile with his bid.