* Says to consider sale/shutting down CMCS mill, Croatia

* Croatia mill exit to cut 1,130 jobs

* To cut further 350 jobs globally

* Total cuts around 13 pct of workforce

* Sees pre-tax costs of $135-$165 mln in 2011 (Adds details)

Oct 7 Steel maker and metals recycler Commercial Metals said it would cut 1,480 jobs as it moves to exit its underperforming steel pipe making operations in Croatia and shut down some other facilities.

Commercial Metals said it was looking sell or close its CMC Sisak mill (CMCS) in Croatia, resulting in about 1,130 job cuts. Commercial Metals has about 11,558 employees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it would further cut about 350 jobs globally, as it shuts down some other domestic and international facilities.

The total cuts represent about 13 percent of its workforce.

The company expects pre-tax charges of $135-$165 million in 2011 from the closing of its facilities. It will take a further $25-$40 million in charges next year related to the closings.

Commercial Metals in late July adopted a shareholders rights plan or "poison pill" to make it harder for activist investor Carl Icahn to take a bigger stake in the company.

The company's shares closed at $10 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)