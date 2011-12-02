Dec 2 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn set
a deadline of Monday morning for Commercial Metals to
respond to his offer to buy out the metals recycler.
If the company's board did not respond by then, "please be
forewarned that we intend to take matters into our own hands,"
Icahn said in an open letter.
On Nov. 28, Icahn offered to buy out Commercial Metals in a
deal valuing the company at $1.73 billion. The company had said
it will review the letter that was sent to its
board.
Commercial Metals shares were trading at $13.87 on Friday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. They have shed about 2
percent of their value since Nov. 28.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223
8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters
Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)