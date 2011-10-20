* Ready to consider ones in best interests of stockholders

* Says prepared to prevail over ones not in best interests

* Says not surprised by Icahn's board-member nominations

* Shares close 4.7 pct higher

Oct 20 Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N) said it was prepared to consider any recommendations by investor Carl Icahn, who on Wednesday nominated three directors to the board of the steel maker.

Billionaire Icahn, who owns about 10 percent of the company's shares, nominated James Unger, Steve Mongillo and George Hebard to the board. [ID:nN1E79I23U]

"We were not surprised by Mr. Icahn's announcement, and, should he remain true to past practices in similar situations, we can expect additional actions from Mr. Icahn aimed at furthering his agenda," CEO Joe Alvarado said in a memorandum sent to all Commercial Metals managers on Thursday.

The memorandum, filed with U.S. securities regulator, said the company did not find the actions by Icahn to be alarming.

"We are prepared to both consider any recommendations provided by Mr. Icahn that are in the best interests of all of our stockholders, as well as prevail against those that are not," Alvarado said.

The Irving, Texas-based company had adopted a "poison pill" shareholder rights plan shortly after Icahn announced his stake in it in July.

Commercial Metals shares closed 4.7 percent higher at $11.22 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares were little changed in after-hours trade. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)