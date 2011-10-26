* Investors don't see rent or occupancy improving next year
* Austin makes it near top of the desirable list
* Drug violence to scare investors away from Mexico
By Ilaina Jonas
Oct 26 U.S. commercial real estate investors
believe occupancy and rental rates in most U.S. markets will stay
soft in 2012, but competition to buy property in a handful of
promising areas could get dangerously hot, according to an
influential survey released on Wednesday.
Almost three years after the U.S. economy hit bottom, a
recovery seems to be nearly stalled. There is no driver of jobs to
create demand for office space, boost consumer spending at malls
and shopping centers, and raise demand for warehouses to store
goods.
"Tenants hold all the cards and instead of expanding, some
shrink their space requirement," one investor said during an
interview compiled for the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2012
survey.
The report by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Urban Land
Institute, involves a survey of 950 of the most influential U.S.
real estate investors and executives in order to gauge their
outlook for next year.
Investors risk overpaying for top properties in leading
markets such as New York, Washington, and San Francisco, and
certain secondary cities such as Austin.
Even as loans and equity become more readily available to
finance purchases next year, investors are wise not to overpay or
use too much borrowed money, the survey said. Instead they are
advised to chose projects that meet their realistic cash flow
projections.
Investors who buy well-leased stable buildings are expected to
reap single-digit income returns, according to the survey. Some
potential buyers of those properties may drop out of bidding
fearing that pricing has outpaced the potential for cash flow.
Those who buy risker properties -- with high vacancy rates or
in need of renovations -- may have to ratchet down their
forecasts.
"Even projections of returns in the mid-teens look like a
stretch," the report said. Investors expect buyers to become less
enthusiastic and sellers' interest to peak.
"Investors who bought near market bottom in 2009 and 2010,
consider cashing in some gains," the report said.
Investors remain sweet on apartment buildings, the focus of
demand from those unable or unwilling to purchase a home. Lenders
including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, as well
as insurance companies, are expected to be more than willing to
underwrite new construction of apartment buildings, the survey
said.
They remain interested in new warehouse investment near ports
and international airport hubs.
Investors expect the hotel recovery to begin to wane, except
in leading markets.
Another best bet is first-class well-occupied downtown office
buildings, the survey said. Most types of commercial real estate,
even shopping centers, that are located in dense areas where it is
prohibitively expensive or impossible to build should increase in
value.
Outside the United States, U.S. investors remain attracted to
Canadian cities such as Vancouver and Toronto, seeing them as the
most stable property markets in North America, with high occupancy
rates, predictable rent flows and high barriers to new players.
Investors see Brazil maturing into a more stable core market.
In Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, for example, vacancies at top
properties are going to be difficult to find.
But in Mexico, drug violence is expected to send investors
fleeing.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)