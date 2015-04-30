BERLIN, April 30 The German finance ministry said on Thursday it had rejected proposals for a new bonus scheme that could earn top performers at Commerzbank triple their basic pay.

The government, which controls 17 percent of the voting rights for the 2014 financial year, said in a statement that it had voted against the bonus scheme at Commerzbank's annual general meeting.

But it said it would not have objected to paying executives a bonus worth 1.4 times their base pay, if it had been possible to vote on this at the shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)