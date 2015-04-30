* Government opposes two-times-base bonus request for top staff

* Government backs lower bonus payments for executives

* Bank to probe own management in wake of U.S. fine over Iran (Recasts with results of shareholder vote)

By Thomas Atkins

FRANKFURT, April 30 Commerzbank suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of its biggest shareholder, the German government, in a vote over a bonus scheme that would have offered top performers up to triple their basic pay.

The government defeated the proposal at the bank's annual general meeting on Thursday, using its 17 percent voting stake to block the bonus payments, which require special shareholder approval in keeping with EU rules.

But the government did not stand in the way of a separate proposal to allow executives to more than double their compensation with a maximum bonus of up to 1.4 base pay, which shareholders approved.

While the bank failed to offer a convincing explanation why dealmakers should get a 200 percent bonus, offering managers a 140 percent top up "sets sensible incentives to reach targets and successfully implement strategic goals that the federal government will ultimately benefit from," the finance ministry said.

Shareholder approval is required under EU rules for any bonus payment that would exceed an employee's base pay.

Allowing a bonus of 200 percent of base pay would have taken compensation levels to the maximum allowable by EU rules aimed at capping incentives for the sort of risky behaviour blamed for fuelling the global financial crisis.

In 2014, Britain's RBS, 80 percent state-owned, withdrew a request to pay a bonus of two times base salary after the government signalled its opposition.

In contrast, Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, obtained shareholder approval for the maximum last year.

Germany's second-largest bank said the "two-times-base" issue would have affected at most 210 staff and could in theory have been worth up to 49 million euros ($55 million).

Separately, the bank will launch an internal probe into actions by current and former management board members that led to it having to pay a $1.45 billion settlement to U.S. authorities in March, supervisory board head Klaus-Peter Mueller told shareholders.

The probe will aim to determine where the bank can recoup damage payments from management who may have led the bank into making decisions that led to the fine, Mueller said.

Commerzbank agreed to pay the sum to end an investigation into whether it breached sanctions against countries such as Iran and Sudan.

In the wake of the settlement, Commerzbank raised 1.4 billion euros in a capital hike to strengthen its regulatory capital ratios. ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Keith Weir)