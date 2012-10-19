FRANKFURT Oct 19 Commerzbank is evaluating ways to speed up asset disposals to halve the size of its bad bank to 80 billion euros ($104.7 billion) by 2016, two people familiar with the bank's thinking said.

Ahead of an investor day on Nov. 8, Germany's second largest lender is looking at ways to make controlled asset sales a potential driver of earnings, they said on Friday.

Commerzbank wants to quickly reduce problem assets without causing unnecessary revaluation losses as keeping certain troubled assets on the books may risk tying up capital and may lead to writedowns.

There are no plans for fire sales, one of the sources said. The other person said: "But if some loans can be sold off without destroying value, this could make a big difference."

Commerzbank declined to comment.

The bank, which received an 18 billion-euro bailout in the wake of the financial crisis and collapse of Lehman Brothers, has spent years restructuring as Greek debt writedowns and a slowing euro zone economy hurt its efforts to get back on its feet and build capital to meet new European rules. It is still 25 percent owned by the German state.

In August, Commerzbank warned of a worsening euro zone crisis and gave a grim profit outlook, saying it may not pay a dividend in 2013.

It had already been forced to drop its 2012 profit targets, postpone dividend payments and limit new business to clients in Germany and Poland to meet new capital requirements.

After pulling back from shipping finance, commercial real estate and public sector lending, Commerzbank now says it will overhaul its retail branch network as economic pressures mean clients are steering clear of higher margin services.

Also, Commerzbank and the European Union agreed earlier this year to wind down the lender's Eurohypo unit, putting public-finance activities into a "bad bank."

