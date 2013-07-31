FRANKFURT, July 31 Commerzbank's supervisory board will next week discuss cutting the size of its management board by two members to seven, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

The board of directors is set to meet ahead of quarterly earnings results on August 8. (Reporting by Kai Pfaffenbach Alexander Huebner and Philipp Halstrick; writing by Edward Taylor)